Driver Hurt in Crash

A woman from Wichita was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Natasha Peters of Wichita was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed east on Interstate 70. She entered the center median, where she lost control. The truck went back across the eastbound lanes, struck a guardrail and bridge railing, then overturned.

Peters, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 8:22 Thursday night on I 70 in Saline County 10 miles east of Salina.