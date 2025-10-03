Driver Hurt, Cattle Killed in Crash

The driver of a semi hauling cattle was injured, and multiple cow killed, in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Freightliner semi carrying cattle crashed and overturned on U.S Highway 50, on the exit ramp to I-135 at Newton.

The driver, 35-year-old Jared Caviness from Remsen, Iowa, was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

According to Harvey County Emergency Management, the truck driver was hospital in critical condition. Multiple cows were killed, and others injured.

The crash happened at 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Photo via Harvey County Emergency Management