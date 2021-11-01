Driver Hits Fence After Missed Stop Sign

No injuries are reported after a 67-year-old Salina man ran a stop sign and hit a fence Friday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3:35, the driver was going east on Edison Place when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The 2010 Dodge Dakota then hit a fence in the 500 block of S. Ohio Street.

The truck rolled on the driver’s side, and the Salina Fire Department had to extract the man from the vehicle. The truck was towed from the scene. Forrester said it is believed the man experienced a medical issue, leading to the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital for the undisclosed medical issue.