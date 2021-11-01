Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 39 °

Driver Hits Fence After Missed Stop Sign

KSAL StaffNovember 1, 2021

No injuries are reported after a 67-year-old Salina man ran a stop sign and hit a fence Friday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3:35, the driver was going east on Edison Place when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The 2010 Dodge Dakota then hit a fence in the 500 block of S. Ohio Street.

The truck rolled on the driver’s side, and the Salina Fire Department had to extract the man from the vehicle. The truck was towed from the scene. Forrester said it is believed the man experienced a medical issue, leading to the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital for the undisclosed medical issue.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Hits Fence After Missed Stop...

No injuries are reported after a 67-year-old Salina man ran a stop sign and hit a fence Friday after...

November 1, 2021 Comments

Man Steals Truck, Burglarizes Other...

Kansas News

November 1, 2021

Woman Goes Wrong Way on Interstate ...

Kansas News

November 1, 2021

Santa Fe Trail at Museum

Kansas News

November 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Hits Fence After M...
November 1, 2021Comments
Man Steals Truck, Burglar...
November 1, 2021Comments
Woman Goes Wrong Way on I...
November 1, 2021Comments
Santa Fe Trail at Museum
November 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices