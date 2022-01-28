Driver Going 99 MPH Arrested

A Falun man who led a Saline County deputy on a high-speed pursuit is facing charges including one felony.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy was patrolling in the 2000 block of W. Falun Road on Thursday night when 48-year-old William Carr flew by in his 2007 Toyota Corolla going 99 mph.

The deputy attempted a stop, but Carr continued westbound on Falun Road. Carr nearly lost control after turning onto Halstead Road, went off into the ditch and came back onto the road. Carr then pulled over after the scare.

Carr was arrested and is facing possible charges including felony flee and elude, unsafe turning, improper driving on a laned roadway and other traffic violations.