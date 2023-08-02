Driver Flees from Stolen Vehicle

Salina Police are requesting warrants on a driver who led officers on a high-speed chase near Sunset Park early Tuesday morning – then ran away.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, around 6:25am authorities received alerts from two license plate readers regarding a stolen vehicle out of Hastings, Nebraska that was in the city limits.

Police attempted a stop in the 1200 block of W. Crawford but the driver in the 2006 Chevy HHR sped away.

The chase reached speeds over 63-mph before the driver abandoned the SUV and fled on foot.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found left behind in the vehicle and the investigation remains ongoing.