Driver Flees Following Head-On Crash

Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle head-on crash in which the driver who caused it fled the scene late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Maxima was going the wrong way, headed east in the westbound lane of K18 Highway. The Nissan struck two on-coming vehicles, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2005 Nissan Altima, head-on.

Patrol says the driver of the Maxima, identified as 20-year-old Rodriguez Acosta of Manhattan, fled the scene following the crash. A male passenger in his car suffered a suspected serious injury. Authorities were not immediately able to determine the injured passenger’s full name.

A second person, a passenger in the Chevrolet Cruze, also suffered a suspected serious injury. She is identified as 17-year-old Hannah Burkhart of Fort Riley.

No one in the Altima was hurt.

The crash happened Sunday night shortly after 9:00 on K18 Highway in Geary County about three miles from Interstate 70.