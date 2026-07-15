Driver Ejected in Rollover

A driver was killed when he was ejected in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Acua Cagal from Long Island, Kansas, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban along K 383 Highway in Phillips County. He drifted off the road and then over corrected. The SUV left the road again and rolled twice before coming to a stop.

Cagal, who was not buckled up, was ejected in the rollover and died

The crash happened at 10:20 Tuesday night on K 38 a mile and a half from the Phillips County community of Long Island.