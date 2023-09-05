Driver Crashes and Crawls for Help

A young driver crawls out of a ditch for help after a rollover crash on Sunday afternoon around 3:20pm.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 17-year-old female driver from Ellsworth was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after she lost control, over corrected and rolled into a ditch near the intersection of Brookville and Schilling Road.

Deputies say the girl suffered an injury to her arm and a possible broken leg in the crash.

A motorist saw her and stopped to help after she crawled out of the ditch.