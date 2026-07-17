Driver Crashes Into Barn

A driver was injured in single-vehicle crash in which he crashed into a barn and was ejected from his SUV.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Nicholas Rinehart of Chapman was driving a Ford Escape headed west on Old US Highway 40 when the he failed to navigate a curve. The SUV crossed the center line and entered a ditch. It struck a culvert, continued in the ditch, striking another culvert. It then struck a barn.

Rinehart, who was not buckled up, was ejected from the vehicle. He landed approximately 30 feet in front of it. He was transported to a hospital in Topeka to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Thursday evening on Old Highway 40 at Noble Road in Dickinson County.