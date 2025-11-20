Driver Clocked at 133 MPH Leads Pursuit

A man from Texas was arrested after leading a Saline County Sheriff Deputy on a high speed pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, just before 1:00 AM a deputy was in the area of milepost 86, looking for a vehicle that had been reported headed north in McPherson County, at a high rate of speed with its lights off. The deputy located the vehicle, clocking it traveling at 133 miles per hour.

A chase went north on I 135. The driver was able to safely negotiate the cloverleaf at the junction with I 70 and headed west.

At one point during the pursuit the driver crashed into a delineator post, but kept going. He eventually pulled over at exit 209 in Ellsworth County and was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Hunter Sims, from Denton, Texas. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Failure to stop at accident; 1st offense in a year damage < $1000

Unlawful acts: vehicle registration violation

Flee or attempt to elude; motor vehicle accident or damage property

Drive w/o lights when needed

Reckless Driving

Speeding; maximum limits

There were no injuries in the incident.