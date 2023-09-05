Driver Clocked at 123mph in Chase

An eighteen year-old driver from Salina is facing numerous charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase early Sunday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a just before 2am – a deputy clocked a Dodge Challenger at 56-mph in a 40-mph zone on North Ohio.

At one point speeds reached 123-mph near Iron and Front Street before 18-year-old Trevon Cole pulled over near Front and Crawford.

He’s now facing a long list of traffic violations plus being in possession and transporting an open container of alcohol.