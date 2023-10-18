Driver Chases, Rams Car Full of Teens

A Salina man was taken to jail after coming unhinged at a group of teens in a Mustang Tuesday night.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Matthew Whitaker was arrested on five counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property after allegedly chasing down the 5 teens, in a Ford Mustang.

Police say the incident began at Lakewood Park around 7:20pm when the 2012 Mustang passed by Whitaker’s 2004 Toyota Sequoia – and someone threw a cup of Orbeez, or water beads onto his hood and windshield.

He made a U-turn and chased the car to Indian Rock Park, ramming the back end of the Ford at least three times. Whitaker then maneuvered ahead of the 16-year-old driver’s Mustang and crashed into the front end disabling both vehicles.

No one was injured.

A 14-year-old passenger in the Mustang was cited for littering.