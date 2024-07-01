Driver Charged with DUI, Flee and Elude

A Salina man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly drove off from an attempted traffic stop.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, authorities arrested 25-year-old Trenton Ponting during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Deputies say Ponting sped away as the officer approached his vehicle on foot near the intersection of Crawford and Custer. Moments later he crashed his 2005 Ford passenger car into a yard on Tenlawns Place and ran away from the scene, leaving a female passenger behind.

A Salina Police officer found Ponting walking near Crawford and 9th – and held him there for deputies to arrive. Ponting is now facing numerous charges for DUI, flee and elude and possession of marijuana.

His passenger, 28-year-old Monica May was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.