A hit and run driver was cited for hitting a house in Salina and driving away from the scene.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 85-year-old David Youtsey was cited for failure to report an accident after he allegedly backed out of his driveway in the 1400 block of Austin Circle, rammed into the house across the street in his 2007 Ford Ranger and drove away.

Police say damage to the house, garage and a car that was parked inside is still being assessed.

There were no injuries.