Driver Avoiding Deer Crashes

A driver was injured when he rolled his truck while swerving to miss a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Stephen Crawford of Great Bend was driving a Ford F 150 pickup truck on a road in rural Rice County when he swerved to miss a deer. The truck overturned one time and came to rest on its top in a ditch.

Crawford, who was not buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Lyons to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 5:50 Saturday morning three miles west of Lyons, on 12th Road and Avenue N, in Rice County.