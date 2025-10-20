Driver Arrested in Stolen KIA

A driver’s suspicious behavior leads to the discovery of a stolen car. Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol passed by a Kia Soul in the 500 block of N. 12 th on Saturday afternoon.

The driver pulled over and began walking away from the vehicle. Contact was made with the driver and the officer learned the female passenger in the car had a protection order against 25-year-old Braiden Cooley.

Further investigation led to the discovery of an altered tag on the vehicle that was ultimately stolen from Wichita.

Cooley is facing charges that could include driving a stolen vehicle and violating a protection order.