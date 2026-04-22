Driver Arrested Following Crash

A driver was transported the hospital late Tuesday night, and then arrested, after he crashed into a traffic light in north Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Austin Houk was driving a Toyota Avalon headed west on Iron Avenue. As he came to the intersection of North 9th Street he attempted to make a left turn to head South on 9th. He failed to make a proper turn and struck the traffic light at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Houk suffered suspected minor injures. After being checked out at Salina Regional Health Center he was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail. He could face charges which include:

DUI; 1st conv; incapable of safely driving

Transporting an open container

A passenger in the car was not injured.

The crash happened at 10:12 Tuesday night at the intersection of Iron Avenue and North 9th Street.