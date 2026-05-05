Mall Remains Closed

Per guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Central Mall is closed until further notice.

According to the business, for the safety of all tenants, employees, and visitors, all mall entrances will remain locked, and no access to tenant spaces or interior mall areas will be permitted until further notice.

However, the following businesses will remain open because they have separate exterior entrances to their spaces:

Dunham’s Sports

District Eat & Play

Taylor’s Twirlers

In addition, Ross Dress for Less is expected to open once its current renovations are complete.

The Mall anticipate receiving an updated status report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment later this week and will share additional information as soon as it becomes available.