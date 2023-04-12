Driver Arrested After Hit and Run

A Salina man was arrested after crashing into a parked car, leaving the scene, and later calling police to report the crash.

Salina Police say 22-year-old Christopher Hays was driving home from a bar at around 1:40 in the morning Tuesday when he crashed into a parked car.

Hays left the scene, drove home, and called police, telling them he had crashed his car but couldn’t remember where.

A short time later police received a call from a woman indicating her car, which was parked in the area of Ash and Phillips streets, had been hit. Evidence left behind at the scene connected Hays to the crash.

Hays was arrested on charges which include DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, inattentive driving, and having no insurance.