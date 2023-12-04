Driver Arrested After Hit and Run

Salina Police arrested a driver that was involved in an alleged hit and run after a family member took him to the hospital.

Police say 21-year-old Kaiden Carter was booked into the Saline County Jail Saturday after he allegedly drove his 2005 Toyota Camry into a parked Dodge pickup in the area of Sietz Drive and Georgetown. Carter drove away and abandoned the vehicle in a tree line near Melrose and Sietz Drive.

Carter was arrested after being treated at Salina Regional Health Center. He’s now facing possible charges for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.