Drive Thru Thanksgiving Meal Planned

The holiday season is here, and the Salina Salvation Army is preparing and adjusting its programs to continue to serve those in need.

The agency will be hosting their annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, along with G.L. Huyett, Applebees, and The Salina Country Club. Things will be different this year, though.

According to the Salvation Army, they will be celebrating Thanksgiving this year with a few changes. They will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, but will be serving the meals on the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 22nd, 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Meals will be carry out only, and served drive through only. Limit 4 per car.

This year you may pick up meals by entering the alley behind The Salvation Army on Hamilton St. Meals will be handed out from The Salvation Army and cars will exit on Antrim St.