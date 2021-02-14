Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry Planned in Lincoln

The Lincoln Senior Center will be partnering with the Kansas Food Bank on Wednesday, March 3rd to distribute the USDA Farm to Families food boxes.

This program is made possible by Cares Act Funding. Anyone in need of food assistance may come get a box. There are no restrictions or income guidelines. We will simply ask how many people are in your household.

The distribution will take place on March 3rd at the Lincoln Senior CenterÂ at 116 W. Lincoln, starting at 12:30 p.m. This is a first come, first served program and we will distribute until the boxes are gone. The distribution will be drive-thru so please stay in your vehicle. We also ask that everyone wear a mask.

The boxes contain fresh produce, fluid milk and protein.