Drive-Thru Back to School Fair

Todd PittengerJuly 31, 2020

With the start of school approaching, the 2020 Saline County Back to School Fair is approaching.  The event will be a little different this year, it will be a drive-thru event.

Through the support of community sponsors, the Saline County BAck to School Fair provides an opportunity to distribute free basic school supplies to over 1,800 income-eligible Saline County K-12 students. To qualify for the free basic school supplies, your child must live in Saline County and be a K-12 student in the 2018-2019 school year and must qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

The Saline County Back to School Fair is scheduled for next Friday, August 7th, at Lakewood Middle School. Distribution will be from noon until 6.

 

