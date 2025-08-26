Extra officers are on patrol leading into this upcoming Labor Day Weekend, specifically stressing safety, and looking for impaired drivers. Agencies across Kansas, and across the country, are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort emphasizes the severe penalties for DUI in Kansas, including jail time, fines, license suspension, and ignition interlock devices. Drivers should plan ahead for a sober ride by arranging a designated driver or using a rideshare service, as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs carries significant legal and financial consequences.

The annual law enforcment effort is spear-headed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It takes place ahead of Labor Day weekend, one of the deadliest holidays for crashes involving alcohol-impaired driving. Their data shows that more than 12-thousand people are killed each year because of drunk drivers, or one person every 42-minutes.

Impaired driving also can lead to jail time, driving privileges being restricted or revoked, monthly fees associated with an ignition interlock and higher insurance rates. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, the average cost of a DUI is $10,000. Nationally, crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver resulted in $57 billion in economic costs.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, preliminary 2024 data shows that 83 people died and more than 1,100 people were injured in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in the Sunflower State. .

Planning ahead is key to driving sober. If you choose to drink, arrange for a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service or cab. If a friend is leaving the celebration impaired, take the keys. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.