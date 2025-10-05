Driscoll Named President-Elect of the American Planning Association

The City of Salina Director of Community and Development Services has been elected President-Elect of the American Planning Association (APA). Lauren Driscoll, AICP, will lead the nation’s leading organization for professional planners with nearly 40,000 members.is proud to announce that

According to the City, Driscoll has served Salina since 2017, leading a department responsible for planning, housing, building services, property maintenance, and civil rights enforcement. Under her leadership, the City has accelerated housing production to more than 1,200 new units in four years, strengthened downtown as a destination for arts, commerce, and entertainment, and facilitated major industrial projects such as Schwan’s and Kubota, all while fostering collaboration across City departments and community partners.

“I am deeply honored by this opportunity. My election as APA President-Elect reflects not only my work, but also the innovation and dedication of our community here in Salina. I am proud to represent Salina on a national stage and to share the lessons we have learned about building a vibrant and thriving community.” – Lauren Driscoll, AICP

At the national level, Driscoll is completing her second term on the APA Board of Directors, where she has served as Treasurer, and has also contributed at the state level through the Kansas Chapter of APA. This broad engagement reflects her long-standing commitment to strengthening the profession at every scale. As a planning leader, she is especially passionate about ensuring that rural communities, like those across Kansas, have access to the same resources and best practices as urban areas, so that every community is equipped to plan effectively for the future.

In her role as APA President-Elect, Driscoll will help guide the association’s strategic direction, advocate for the profession, and support planners addressing critical issues across the country. In addition to her current role with the City of Salina, she will transition to the APA presidency in 2027.

“The City of Salina is fortunate to have Lauren on our team,” said Jacob Wood, City Manager. “Her election to this distinguished role is a testament to her hard work, professionalism, and dedication to public service and the planning profession. Lauren’s leadership has been central to Salina’s recent accomplishments. Her leadership has strengthened our community, and now she will help shape the future of planning across the nation.”