High winds and drifting snow trapped a number of motorists along Old 40 Highway Thursday night into early Friday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that five vehicles and a tow truck all became stuck in the quick developing storm that blew dunes of snow over road in the 5700 block of Old 40, making portions impassable from about 11:40pm to around 3:45am Friday.

There were no injuries.