Dream Night Brings Joy to Children With Special Needs

Rolling Hills Zoo was transformed into a haven of dreams for children with chronic or terminal illnesses and disabilities during this year’s Dream Night event.

According to the Zoo, this event help back in late Septmeber was made possible through the generous support of Salina Regional Health Foundation’s CHIP grant and the McCune & Middlekauff Foundation.

A dedicated team of Dream Night volunteers greeted the VIP children and their parents or guardians upon their arrival, and each child received a special Rolling Hills Zoo keepsake bag, complete with a plush animal, water bottle, cozy animal themed hat, and a variety of delightful surprises inside.

Rolling Hills Zoo’s mascots George the Giraffe and Rowdy the Rhino, along with the Kansas Wesleyan University’s Casey the Coyote, greeted the children and posed for photos. Adding to this year’s excitement was a giant bubble maker creating an enticing pile of bubbles for the kids to run through, while the Salina Selfie Station offered a fun way for families to capture their VIP memories together.

After enjoying a warm meal in the Conference Center, families explored the Wildlife Museum, Hideaway Hollow and the Earl Bane Gallery, took tram rides through the zoo, participated in crafts, and met some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors up close. Smiles, laughter, and moments of pure joy filled every corner of the evening.

This year’s Dream Night at Rolling Hills Zoo was attended by seventy-four remarkable children and their parents. The success of this event was made possible by the unwavering support of Independent Connection volunteers, the KWU Cheer Squad, and the devoted team at Rolling Hills Zoo.

VIP children who were unable to attend Dream Night on September 20th, received a special Golden Ticket which granted them and two parents or guardians free admission to the zoo. Additionally, they were presented with their VIP keepsake bag and a $20 gift card that could be redeemed at the Overlook Restaurant or Elephant’s Trunk Gift Shop. This gesture allowed additional VIP children to enjoy this special time set aside just for them.

The History of Dream Night

The heartwarming tradition of Dream Night at the Zoo has a rich history beginning in 1996 at the Rotterdam Zoo. That year, children from the Sophia Children’s Hospital, especially cancer patients, were treated to a memorable evening. Over the years, this tradition has continued to grow, expanding the event to include more children and various hospitals and institutions.

In 2007, Rolling Hills Zoo joined this heartwarming initiative as an official partner, dedicating a special night exclusively to children with terminal or chronic illnesses and disabilities, along with their parents. Each year the Zoo is committed to providing an environment where children facing unique mental and physical health challenges can feel at ease and enjoy the company of animals while engaging in special activities at their own pace, all in a safe and enjoyable setting.

Rolling Hills Zoo, the Salina Regional Health Foundation, and the McCune & Middlekauff Foundation are honored to have the opportunity to bring joy and unforgettable memories to these extraordinary children and their families through Dream Night at the Zoo. We look forward to continuing this tradition of love, care, and support in the years to come.

Photos via Rolling Hills Zoo