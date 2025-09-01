Drawdown to Begin at Kanopolis

A project to drawdown water at Kanopolis Lake begins on Tuesday.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Kanopolis Lake Project will begin a lake drawdown beginning September 2nd. It will end by September 30th. The project is to support ongoing construction at the dam’s outlet works.

Outlet discharges into the Smoky Hill River are not expected to exceed 500 cubic feet per second at the lake’s current inflow and elevation. The target lake elevation for this drawdown is 1m 461 feet MSL. The lake will remain at this elevation until outlet construction is complete in spring 2026.

This schedule is subject to change based upon local weather conditions.