Drag Racing Teen Driver Crashes

A teenage driver fleeing law enforcment from a drag race was injured in a crash in Western Kansas late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident started when a Thomas County Sheriff Deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Ford Mustang for drag racing. The driver, identified as 16-year-old Nerlyn Arriago of Colby, failed to yield and began driving at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit went east on College Drive onto County Road R. The Mustang lost control just East of County Road 23 at around 105 mph and slid sideways into the north ditch. The car began to roll and came to rest on its top.

The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital in Colby to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 10:15 Friday night in Thomas County east of Colby.