Drag Race, Pursuit

Authorities are looking for a known teenage driver who allegedly led Salina police on a high speed chase Monday night.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that around 11:30pm a patrol officer observed two cars involved in drag racing on E. Crawford near Bill Burke Park.

Police say the driver of a Subaru Legacy pulled into the McDonalds parking lot shortly after the pursuit began. The other vehicle, a 2009 Cadillac CTS sped away leading officers through a south side neighborhood at speeds of 75-mph.

The unnamed 17-year-old male driver pulled over in the 600 block of Albert Avenue and ran away.

The 17-year-old female passenger was able to identify the driver to police who continue to try and contact him. The driver of the Subaru could also be facing charges for street racing.