Dr. Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship Competition Launched

Kansas Wesleyan University is honoring one of its most distinguished alumni with its latest announcement, the launch of the Dr. Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship Competition.

The competition will be an annual event, held in March, for students who have completed at least 24 hours of transfer-eligible coursework with at least a 2.75 cumulative GPA. It is designed to recognize new transfer students who exhibit academic achievement, community service, and leadership. The winner, if they choose to live on campus, will receive the full cost of tuition for the 2021-22 academic year. An off-campus recipient would receive 75% of tuition costs.

Applicants must participate in a virtual interview and submit an essay to be eligible to receive the scholarship.

The 2020-21 competition is currently scheduled for March 6, 2021.

“I transferred to Kansas Wesleyan not knowing much about myself, the world or education,” offered Chopp. “I did, however, know that I wanted a college degree. KWU taught me how to ask questions and find answers, how to develop myself and to help improve the world. The professors knew my name, supported my interests and challenged me to grow – both personally and professionally. The small classes let me learn to collaborate with different types of people. All I have ever learned, and all I ever accomplished, was built on the foundation of knowledge and respect that KWU gave me.”

“Transfer students face unique challenges in today’s collegiate landscape,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “They also, however, offer a different perspective on college life, because they’ve already gained some collegiate experience. We are excited to honor one of our most famous transfers with this competition, and maybe discover the next Dr. Rebecca Chopp among students looking for new educational opportunities.”

Dr. Rebecca Chopp ’74 was the first person in her family to attain a college degree, and went on to earn a masters from Saint Paul School of Theology (1977) and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago (1983). Her distinguished career in higher education includes time spent as a dean at Yale University, the provost of Emory University, and the president of Swarthmore College and Colgate University. She would go on to serve as the first female chancellor at the University of Denver, where she served until 2019. Chopp remains DU’s Chancellor Emerita.