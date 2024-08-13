Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Tickets On Sale August 12

IRVING, Texas – Tickets for the 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship game will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 12, exclusively via SeatGeek. No sales will be available through the Big 12 Conference office or the AT&T Stadium Ticket Office. Tickets will be priced across 11 different price levels, starting at $69 for students and $99 for general public. Additional all-inclusive premium club seating will go on sale at a later date.

Each of the participating universities in this year’s Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be allotted 7,000 tickets, which will be made available upon qualification and distributed by the qualified member institutions’ ticket offices. Additionally, participating schools will be awarded 1,500 student tickets at $69 to be sold through their respective ticket offices only.

The culmination of the race to the Big 12 Championship will be played Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on ABC with a kickoff time to be announced. The Championship game will feature the two teams that finish the regular season with the highest winning percentage in conference games. The team that qualifies first will be designated as Team A and occupy the South bench. Team B will occupy the North bench.

Click here for more information on suites inside AT&T Stadium. Fans can also dial (817) 892-4470 or email [email protected]. For all-inclusive premium club information, please contact [email protected] with your inquiry.