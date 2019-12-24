Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 45 °

Dr. Facing Rape Charges

KSAL StaffDecember 24, 2019

A Salina doctor turns himself in to authorities to face allegations of rape and sexual assault charges.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 74-year-old Randy D. Hassler walked into the Saline County Jail Monday after a warrant for his arrest was issued following an investigation that dates back to July of this year.

Captain Forrester says a female victim filed a police report this summer while administrators at Salina Regional Health Center launched their own internal investigation.

The charges could include aggravated sexual battery, rape, sexual intercourse with a physically powerless victim.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Injury Crash near Mid State

A two car crash sends a Salina woman to the hospital. Police were sent to the intersection of Sou...

December 24, 2019 Comments

Dr. Facing Rape Charges

Kansas News

December 24, 2019

NORAD Tracking Santa For 62nd Year

Top News

December 24, 2019

Make Safety A Priority For Holiday ...

Top News

December 24, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Crash near Mid Sta...
December 24, 2019Comments
Dr. Facing Rape Charges
December 24, 2019Comments
Motorcycle Stolen, Wrecke...
December 23, 2019Comments
Vandals Cause over 13K in...
December 23, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH