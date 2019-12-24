Dr. Facing Rape Charges

A Salina doctor turns himself in to authorities to face allegations of rape and sexual assault charges.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 74-year-old Randy D. Hassler walked into the Saline County Jail Monday after a warrant for his arrest was issued following an investigation that dates back to July of this year.

Captain Forrester says a female victim filed a police report this summer while administrators at Salina Regional Health Center launched their own internal investigation.

The charges could include aggravated sexual battery, rape, sexual intercourse with a physically powerless victim.