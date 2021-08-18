Salina, KS

Dozier’s HR, Benintendi’s assist lift Royals

Royals.comAugust 18, 2021

KANSAS CITY — Hunter Dozier had not hit a home run in 100 at-bats before his blast in Monday’s series opener against the Astros.

He only had to wait six at-bats before his next one.

Dozier hammered his second home run of the week on Wednesday night, giving the Royals a 3-2 win at Kauffman Stadium and a series victory over the American League West-leading Astros with Thursday’s matinee finale on deck.

The Royals secured their win on the final play of the game, when left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out Chas McCormick at home on Jose Altuve’s two-out single off reliever Scott Barlow. The Astros challenged the call, but after a 1 minute, 12 second review, the call was ruled as stands.

Down one run in the seventh inning after Houston scored two runs on pinch-hitter Jason Castro’s single against Brady Singer in his otherwise excellent start, Benintendi answered right back by hitting a leadoff double against Astros reliever Blake Taylor.

Dozier took a slider from Taylor for a ball and then fouled off a fastball on the inside corner. The next pitch was a slider, but in the same spot as the fastball.

Dozier crushed it. His 10th homer of the season left the bat at 105 mph and went a Statcast-projected 425 feet, landing on the left-field concourse in front of the Royals Hall of Fame.

