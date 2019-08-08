Dozier’s 2nd multi-HR game not enough for KC

DETROIT — Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier’s breakout season just keeps getting more impressive.

Dozier unleashed the second multi-homer game of his career — both on this road trip — in the Royals’ 10-8 loss to the Tigers on Thursday night at Comerica Park.

Jordy Mercer walked it off with a two-run home run with one out in the ninth off left-hander Richard Lovelady.

Dozier now has 20 home runs this season.

Dozier, who had a two-homer game on Friday night at Target Field, homered in his first two at-bats off Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd. He jumped on a first-pitch fastball in the first inning with Whit Merrfield aboard, sending it into the right-field seats. That was Dozier’s ninth opposite-field home run this season.

In the third inning, Dozier led off by pulling a 1-0 four-seamer into the left-field seats.

Cheslor Cuthbert also homered for the Royals, a two-run shot in the third inning, and Alex Gordon smashed a three-run homer in the sixth — that one went a projected 454 feet per Statcast.