VIDEO: Downtown Welcomes Holiday Season

It started with the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Friday night, and ended with the Parade of Lights Saturday night. Salina welcomed the holiday season in bright fashion this weekend.

Festivities culminated as downtown came alive for the annual Parade of Lights along Santa Fe Avenue Saturday night. Unseasonably warm weather gave the event a unique twist, with some children gathering candy in shorts and sandals instead of the usual winter layers.

Floats illuminated the route with festive displays as beloved characters—including the Grinch, Santa Claus, and a variety of costumed pets—marched past cheering families. The glow of the lights and the excitement of the crowd marked a joyful start to Salina’s Christmas festivities.

Now that the Christmas season is officially upon us, here are some upcoming festive events:

Streets of Bethlehem Streets of Bethlehem Event in Salina, KS by Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, December 14 2025

Mayor’s Christmas Party Mayor’s Christmas Party Event in Salina, KS by Salina Parks and Recreation on Friday, December 12 2025 with 158 people interested.

Candy Canes & Airplanes Candy Canes & Airplanes Event in Salina, KS by Kansas State University Salina on Saturday, December 6 2025 with 257 people interested.

Santa Claus is coming to Marshall Motors Santa Claus is coming to Marshall Motors Event in Salina, KS by Marshall Motors on Saturday, December 13 2025 with 216 people interested.

Cookies With Santa Cookies With Santa Event in Salina, KS by Saline County Health Department on Thursday, December 11 2025 with 193 people interested.

Photos with Santa at Familia Toys Photos with Santa at Familia Toys Event in Salina, KS by Familia Toys – Salina and Salina Selfie Station on Saturday, December 13 2025 with 677 people interested.

Georgetown Santas | 2025 Georgetown Santas | 2025 Event in Salina, KS by Georgetown Santas on Sunday, December 21 2025 with 826 people interested and 96 people going.

Merry Mayhem 2025 Merry Mayhem 2025 Event in Salina, KS by Reform In Ruin and Terran Severance on Saturday, December 13 2025 with 145 people interested and 43 people going. 10 posts in the discussion.

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary Toy Drive & Christmas Party