Downtown Streetscape Project Set to Begin

Todd PittengerApril 5, 2018

The Downtown Streetscape Project and waterline replacement project on Santa Fe Avenue will begin on Monday.

According to the City of Salina, to celebrate the kickoff of these projects, the City Manager, City Commission, Salina 2020, Salina Downtown Inc., the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and Smoky Hill Construction, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the northwest corner of Santa Fe Avenue and Mulberry St. at 3 p.m. Monday.

The initial phase of work for this project will be waterline work from South St. to Mulberry St. Northbound pavement removal from Mulberry St. to Walnut St. is planned for May 2018.

Northbound traffic for this block will be closed during this construction phase. Southbound traffic for this block and existing parking on the southbound side will be maintained during construction.

Pedestrian access to all storefronts will be maintained during the project.

On-street parking will be disrupted during the project, but plenty of downtown parking exists in public lots and along Fifth St. and Seventh St.

