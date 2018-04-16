Downtown Street Project Progressing

The Downtown Streetscape Project and waterline replacement project on Santa Fe Avenue is in its early stages.

The initial phase began last week. It includese waterline work from South St. to Mulberry St. Northbound pavement removal from Mulberry St. to Walnut St. is planned for May 201

The plan for the waterline work beginning this week April in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and South Street is as follows:

The center lane of Santa Fe Avenue at the intersection of South Street will be closed beginning Wednesday, April 18.

Both directions of traffic on Santa Fe Avenue will be open.

Right turns from South Street onto Santa Fe Avenue will be allowed, but neither through traffic nor left turns from South Street will be allowed.

This segment of the work will require 2 weeks.

Pedestrian access to all storefronts will be maintained during the project.

On-street parking will be disrupted during the project, but plenty of downtown parking exists in public lots and along Fifth St. and Seventh St.