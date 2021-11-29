Salina, KS

Downtown Salina Business Damaged

KSAL StaffNovember 29, 2021

A Salina business is looking for answers after it was damaged last week.

True Betty Boutique, located at 108 N. Santa Fe Avenue, had some damage to marble panels at the storefront. It was believed to have happened over the night of Nov. 23. Three panels were damaged, and one had a one-inch diameter circle indention with cracks. The other two has circles etched in them as well.

The owner believed the panels were shot, but Police Capt. Paul Forrester said there is no evidence of that at this moment.

The damage is estimated at $2,500.

