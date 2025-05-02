Downtown Ready For May First Friday

Salina Downtown will be bustling Friday evening as the second First Friday of the spring kicks off.

This First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

Salina Selfie Station

Familia Toys

Salina Art Center

Poppy & Vine

Red Fern Booksellers

Baron Mushmouse

Flipping Fabulous

Eccentricity

Sanity Boutique

The Bath Pub

Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry

On the Pot

Blushe Boutique

Kid’s Creative Corner

There will be artist receptions at 4 locations. They include:

Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm

Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Subvert Studio, 116 E Iron, 5pm – 8 pm

There will also be entertainment on the City Lights Stage featuring Ghost Town Revival performing live from 6 – 8.

Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.