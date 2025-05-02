Downtown Ready For May First Friday

Salina Downtown will be bustling Friday evening as the second First Friday of the spring kicks off.
This First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:
- Salina Selfie Station
- Familia Toys
- Salina Art Center
- Poppy & Vine
- Red Fern Booksellers
- Baron Mushmouse
- Flipping Fabulous
- Eccentricity
- Sanity Boutique
- The Bath Pub
- Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry
- On the Pot
- Blushe Boutique
- Kid’s Creative Corner
There will be artist receptions at 4 locations. They include:
- Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm
- Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
- Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
- Subvert Studio, 116 E Iron, 5pm – 8 pm
There will also be entertainment on the City Lights Stage featuring Ghost Town Revival performing live from 6 – 8.
Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.
On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.