Downtown Ready For Holiday Festival / Parade

Salina Downtown will welcome the holiday season this Saturday with a full day of events.

A full afternoon and evening of Holiday fun is planned, ending with the Parade of Lights. The day includes:

Holiday Festival Activities

Make-your-own Christmas Cards at Salina Art Center Warehouse 11a-1p

Altrusa will be handing out free books from 1-4pm in Campbell Plaza

Ray Avenue Baptist Church will be serving hot cocoa and cookies in Strand Plaza

Letters to Santa at Salina Selfie Station 1-4pm

Live Nativity by Immanuel Lutheran Church in their parking lot from 1-2:30pm

Rolling Hills Zoo animals at Red Fern Booksellers 1-3pm

Sugar Cookies by Seraphim Bread at Red Fern Booksellers

Face Painting by Color Me Crazy brought to you by Bank of Tescott in Campbell Plaza from 2-4pm

Santa Snack bags in Campbell Plaza provided by First Bank Kansas from 2-4pm

The Parade of Lights begins at 6pm sharp.

Prior to the big day of events a tree lighting event is planned for Friday night at 7:00. The Mayor & Community Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be in Campbell Plaza. Salina Mayor, Greg Lenkiewicz will light the tree, and the Salina Youth Choir will provide festive music.

Photo via Salina Downtown