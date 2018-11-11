Downtown Parade Of Lights, Christmas Fesitival Is Saturday

Salina Downtown will ring in the holiday season next weekend. Two of the biggest events of the year are on Saturday.

Historic Salina Downtown’s signature event, the annual Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights are an all day family-friendly event sure to entertain the young and old alike.

The day begins with a the Frosty 5 K Run and Merry Mile Walk, and ends with the parade of lights.

In between are a wide variety of activities. Enjoy cookies with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, antique fire truck sides, horse drawn carriage rides, train rides, face painting, and letters to Santa.

Because of construction on Santa Fe the parade route route is different this year. It will be on on 7th Street, from Elm Street to South Street.