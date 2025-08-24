Downtown Drinking Zone Debuts Labor Day

A new Salina downtown drinking zone, officially called a Common Consumption Area (CCA), will begin next week on Monday, September 1st.

The Common Consumption Area is a designated district in Downtown Salina where patrons age 21 and older may carry and consume alcoholic beverages purchased from licensed businesses, in approved cups, within public areas and plazas. The CCA does not allow individuals to bring their own alcoholic beverages into the district. Beverages must be purchased from an establishment within or adjacent to the established CCA, who have elected to participate.

The goal of the CCA is to enhance the downtown experience by creating a lively, walkable, environment while supporting local businesses.

The City of Salina reminds everyone that though the signs are popping up around Downtown now, the Common Consumption Area doesn’t start just yet. Until September 1st drinks must stay inside licensed establishments or within approved sidewalk dining locations.

Other communities in Kansas, including Manhattan, Hays, Topeka, Emporia, Pittsburg, and others have already adopted or are considering Common Consumption Areas.

Back on June 9th Salina City Commissioners approved the Common Consumption Area by a vote of 4 – 1.