Downtown “Cash Mob” Event Planned

Salina 2020, the master developer for downtown Salina’s revitalization, and Salina Downtown Inc., the downtown merchants’ association, have joined forces to organize a cash mob designed to benefit downtown Salina merchants during construction.

The cash mob will be held during merchants’ regular business hours on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Shoppers are encouraged to patronize downtown Salina stores, restaurants and bars, during a time of year that is typically slow for retailers. While cash is always appreciated by retailers, it is not required for patrons to show their support of downtown businesses.

Some downtown Salina retailers have seen disruption in store-front accessibility since construction began on the Santa Fe corridor, as the street is being narrowed to improve walkability and increase outside seating. New amenities are being added to enhance the streetscape, which include decorative pavers, street lights, landscaping and benches.

Salina 2020 is partnering with the City of Salina, Salina Downtown, and other private developers to redevelop downtown Salina with a new hotel, car museum, a family entertainment center, restaurants, shops, sidewalk art and more.

“We appreciate the patience of the retailers during construction and those shoppers who have gone out of their way to dodge the construction cones and utilize the back access to downtown businesses,” said Guy Walker with Salina 2020. “The cash mob is a great way for our community to recognize the short-term sacrifices downtown retailers are making for the long-term gains of a revitalized downtown Salina. We owe merchants a debt of gratitude and hope their cash registers ring often on Saturday, October 13.”

“We are so excited for the residents of Salina to show with their dollars just how much we cherish our downtown merchants,” said Penny Bettles, managing director of Salina Downtown Inc. “We plan to reward shoppers, too! We’ll have a number of door prizes and some merchants will have special sales that day.”

Shoppers can register for door prizes at downtown merchants on Saturday, October 13 only. Shoppers will be notified by phone or e-mail and need not be present to win. For more information visit the Downtown Salina Cash Mob Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/410718322791719.