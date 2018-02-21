Downtown Car Museum Plans Progressing

Work is underway on the design of a car museum in downtown Salina.

California based Exline Design and Architecture announced this week that in collaboration with JGR Architects of Salina, they have been selected to provide architectural and exhibit design services for the new Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America.

The project is located on 5th Street in downtown Salina, the former location of Images Recycling. The project is an integral part of the Downtown Revitalization Project, and will help to transform the area into a destination for residents, visitors, and regional tourists.

Following the completion of Salina Fieldhouse, the car musuem is one of multiple components in the plan to revitalize dowtown Salina. A high-end 120-room five-story hotel, a bowling alley and family fun center, and an Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom are all among other projects.

Plans also include narrowing Santa Fe from a four-lane street to a three-lane street. Traffic would flow in one lane in each direction, with a center turning lane. The redesign would open up more sidewalk space, thus opening up outdoor seating for downtown businesses.

All of the projects would be funded through private and public sources.