Fire Damages Downtown Abilene Business

A long-time pharmacy business which was first established in Downtown Abilene in 1962 was damaged by a fire late Sunday night.

According to Patterson Health Care Pharmacy there is significant damage due to the fire and smoke. Due to the. fire occurring while the business was closed, there were no injuries.

Currently their operations are suspended until further notice.

They are grateful for those that called in the emergency, and for the swift response of the Abilene Fire Department and all first responders, as the damage could have been much worse.

The pharmacy was originally established in 1962 as Steinhauser Pharmacy. In 2001 Scott Patterson purchased the pharmacy, and it became Patterson Health Care Pharmacy.