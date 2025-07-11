Downshift & Chill to Support DVAK

A Salina company that reshapes cars and trucks is fueling an event to help DVAK reshape shattered lives.

The owners, staff and friends of Reanimated Customs is spearheading “Downshift & Chill,” a community celebration with a focus on classic cars, live music, food and fundraising for an organization that helps families that have been torn by domestic violence.

Phillip Sawyer and his wife Prisca Hinkley Sawyer along with Michael Curtis spent time on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the details of the event Saturday, July 26th.

Over the past three years the gathering has raised money for the Sons of Legion Riders, Salina Food Bank and Salina Grace. Prisca Hinkley Sawyer says this time they wanted to give a boost to the mission at the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVAK) to help women and children in crisis.

Reanimated Customs is again hosting Downshift & Chill on Saturday, July 26th at 1745 North Ninth Street. The event is free and opens at 5:30pm.

The public can donate, buy raffle tickets, or just show your support by joining in for the live music, food and classic cars.