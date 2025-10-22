Double Murder Suspect Still Awaiting Transfer

A Salina man accused of a double murder back in February is still in the Saline County Jail awaiting transfer to the Larned State Hospital, the largest psychiatric facility in Kansas.

Following a court ordered comprehensive mental health evaluation, back in July a judge ordered 36-year-old Preston Reyna to go to the Larned State Hospital for further evaluation, and remediation. Remediation is a behavioral intervention designed to address and improve cognitive difficulties.

As of this week Reyna has still not yet been transferred to Larned, because of a continuing lack of bed space at the psychiatric facility.

Reyna is accused of killing 64-year-old Rosalinda Reyna and 84-year-old Martha Velasquez Reyna, his mother and grandmother.

Back on Sunday, February 16th, at 5:33 in the evening police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Vassar Dr in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two females in the driveway, who were deceased due to an apparent homicide. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

At 5:38 PM, officers located Reyna a couple blocks from the scene and took him into custody without incident.

Reyna is facing charges which include:

2 counts of 1st Degree Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery

Aggravated Kidnapping

2 counts of Domestic Violence Battery

Domestic Violence Damage to Property

Reyna has previously served time in state prison, and in the Larned state hospital, on a murder charge. In 2010 he pleaded guilty to unintentional second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez Castroun. He was released on June 27th, 2020.