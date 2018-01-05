Double Murder in NW Kansas

Authorities are investigating three deaths in Graham County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating the murders of two individuals which occurred Thursday in Graham County.

At around 3:30 in the afternoon Thursday a 911 call was made to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office. When first responders arrived at an address in the rural community of Penokee. A Hispanic male and a white female were found deceased.

Investigators identified 29-year-old Efren Mascarenas, Jr as a subject of interest. During a search by area law enforcement, Mascarenas was located deceased Thursday night in northeast Graham County.

The Hill City Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and several other area law enforcement agencies have assisted in this case.