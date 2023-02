A Salina resident’s car was struck not once, but twice.

Police Captain Paul Forester told KSAL News the accident happened on Saturday, the 11th around 5 PM. A 2014 Nissan Altima was parked in the 1300 block of Derby facing east when a vehicle going west struck the vehicle, the unknown driver struck the Nissan a second time going east. The Nissan suffered extensive damage on the driver’s side; the perpetrator’s vehicle is expected to have damage on both sides.